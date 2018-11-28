Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Trading Up 8.1%

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI)’s share price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.63 and last traded at $27.39. Approximately 1,018,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 768,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price objective on Renewable Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Roth Capital set a $35.00 price objective on Renewable Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Renewable Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

The firm has a market cap of $935.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $597.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, VP Eric Bowen sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $183,507.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,693.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,519 shares of company stock valued at $987,860. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 64.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,251,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,773 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth $23,563,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,743,000 after acquiring an additional 801,780 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth $17,568,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2,298.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 611,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,606,000 after acquiring an additional 585,821 shares in the last quarter.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities.

