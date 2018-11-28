Red Pulse Trading Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (RPX)

Red Pulse (CURRENCY:RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. In the last seven days, Red Pulse has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Red Pulse token can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Kucoin, Binance and Coinrail. Red Pulse has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and $279,917.00 worth of Red Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000539 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00010572 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000800 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000843 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Red Pulse Token Profile

RPX is a token. Red Pulse’s total supply is 1,358,371,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Red Pulse is www.redpulse.com/landing . Red Pulse’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Red Pulse

Red Pulse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Coinrail and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Red Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

