Realty Income Corp (O) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 100.0% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of -0.01. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $64.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $338.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.60 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.19%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.60%.

O has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Realty Income from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

