Raymond James (RJF) Receives $101.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.36. 55,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,666. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $71.93 and a 12 month high of $102.17.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Raymond James news, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $527,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Raymond James by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Raymond James by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Raymond James by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

