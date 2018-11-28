Ramsdens Holdings PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2.40 (RFX)

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Ramsdens stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 163 ($2.13). The company had a trading volume of 454,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,276. Ramsdens has a 52-week low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 214.25 ($2.80).

Ramsdens (LON:RFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 13 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ramsdens in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd.

About Ramsdens

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying, and Jewellery Retail. The company offers foreign currency exchange, and pawnbroking and related financial services.

