Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Stake Raised by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 1,163.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,328 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.28% of Ralph Lauren worth $30,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 654,966.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $504,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667,812 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 46.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,864,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,125,000 after acquiring an additional 912,403 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,930,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $265,544,000 after acquiring an additional 106,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 84.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,944,000 after acquiring an additional 576,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 903,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,329,000 after acquiring an additional 16,265 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RL opened at $112.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. Ralph Lauren Corp has a one year low of $92.73 and a one year high of $147.79.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $140.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.69.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

