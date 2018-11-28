Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 742 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,504 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 855 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Netflix to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.99.

In other news, insider Kelly Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.76, for a total transaction of $366,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,150 shares of company stock worth $108,858,971. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $268.03. 2,348,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,396,502. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $178.38 and a one year high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.42, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Netflix had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

