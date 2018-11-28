Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,078 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,014 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTXS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,751,190 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $183,595,000 after buying an additional 1,410,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,331,695 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $139,615,000 after buying an additional 807,986 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 6,420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 615,107 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after purchasing an additional 605,674 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 624.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 512,741 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $56,996,000 after purchasing an additional 441,957 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,034 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 416,446 shares during the period.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded up $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.84. 186,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.70 and a 1-year high of $116.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 91.46%. The company had revenue of $732.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cloud computing company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

In related news, insider Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $241,059.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,515,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $852,551.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,219.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,505 shares of company stock worth $2,186,497 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.21.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

