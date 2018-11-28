Quest Diagnostics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,021 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 656% compared to the average volume of 135 put options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $108.00 target price on Quest Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,500,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,725,000 after buying an additional 201,951 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,708,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $723,882,000 after buying an additional 306,017 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 38.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,109,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,459,000 after buying an additional 1,147,470 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,737,000 after buying an additional 111,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,048,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,223,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DGX opened at $94.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $90.54 and a one year high of $116.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

