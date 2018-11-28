Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,094,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 144,124 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics accounts for 2.8% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned about 3.01% of Quest Diagnostics worth $441,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,109,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,470 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,737,000 after acquiring an additional 111,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,048,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,877,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,640,000 after acquiring an additional 96,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 27.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 783,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,541,000 after acquiring an additional 168,739 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus set a $120.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $94.66 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $90.54 and a 12 month high of $116.49. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

