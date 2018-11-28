Quatloo (QTL) Market Capitalization Tops $38,054.00

Quatloo (CURRENCY:QTL) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 27th. Quatloo has a market cap of $38,054.00 and $0.00 worth of Quatloo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quatloo has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quatloo coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00799143 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00017131 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00001648 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00011465 BTC.

Quatloo Profile

QTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2014. Quatloo’s total supply is 7,718,883 coins. Quatloo’s official Twitter account is @quatloocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quatloo is quatloos.org

Buying and Selling Quatloo

Quatloo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quatloo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quatloo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quatloo using one of the exchanges listed above.

