Quantis Network Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $414,503.00 and $1,059.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00003232 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.69 or 0.02517303 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00128053 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00191528 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.21 or 0.08708908 BTC.

Quantis Network’s total supply is 3,168,610 coins and its circulating supply is 3,168,609 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Quantis Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

