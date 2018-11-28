Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 92,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.05% of Douglas Emmett at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 701,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,773,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 37.9% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 10.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 154,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 49.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 13,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEI. Citigroup lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.45.

Shares of NYSE DEI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,077. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $34.72 and a one year high of $41.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.50 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/quantbot-technologies-lp-takes-position-in-douglas-emmett-inc-dei.html.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.