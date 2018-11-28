Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Holdings in athenahealth, Inc (ATHN)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of athenahealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of athenahealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of athenahealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in athenahealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in athenahealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000.

ATHN traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.45. 18,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,048. athenahealth, Inc has a 1 year low of $116.77 and a 1 year high of $163.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 84.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The health services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. athenahealth had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. athenahealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that athenahealth, Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATHN. Robert W. Baird cut shares of athenahealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. MED lowered their target price on shares of athenahealth to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of athenahealth from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of athenahealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $140.00 target price on shares of athenahealth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.35.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Haley sold 2,204 shares of athenahealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $280,414.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,912.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,504 shares of company stock valued at $317,891 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About athenahealth

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

