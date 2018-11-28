QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Position Increased by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA raised its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,909 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 0.9% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in QUALCOMM by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,357 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 452,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20,035 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in QUALCOMM by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 557,028 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,123,000 after purchasing an additional 38,235 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 143,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 47,979 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $6,098,286.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,076.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 854 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $61,641.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $375,119.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,629 shares of company stock worth $6,561,814. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Position Increased by Alerus Financial NA” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/qualcomm-inc-qcom-position-increased-by-alerus-financial-na.html.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.