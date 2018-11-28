QMX Gold (QMX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

QMX Gold Corp (CVE:QMX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 103275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.96.

QMX Gold Company Profile (CVE:QMX)

QMX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds a portfolio of properties covering approximately 200 square kilometers in the Abitibi district of QuÃ©bec. The company was formerly known as Alexis Minerals Corporation and changed its name to QMX Gold Corporation in June 2012.

