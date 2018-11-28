Qiwi (QIWI) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QIWI. ValuEngine cut Qiwi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qiwi from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Qiwi from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Qiwi from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.33.

NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. Qiwi has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.31.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $18.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $18.81. Qiwi had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $17.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Qiwi will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Qiwi by 94.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Qiwi by 11.7% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,556,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,262,000 after buying an additional 268,025 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Qiwi by 305.2% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 81,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 61,695 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Qiwi by 5.6% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 319,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Qiwi by 14.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 885,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after buying an additional 114,241 shares in the last quarter. 29.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

