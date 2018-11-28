Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Gap Inc (GPS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of GAP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GPS. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of GAP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Wedbush began coverage on GAP in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $26.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.97. GAP has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in GAP by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,306,449 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,241,000 after acquiring an additional 168,980 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 8.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 105,660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 33.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 157,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 39,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the second quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. Finally, Opera Trading Capital acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

