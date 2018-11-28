Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Post Holdings Inc (POST) Increased by Analyst

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Post in a report released on Sunday, November 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Post’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Get Post alerts:

POST has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Post from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $111.00 target price on shares of Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Post stock opened at $93.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.03. Post has a twelve month low of $70.66 and a twelve month high of $101.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Post had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Post by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,758,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,573,000 after purchasing an additional 149,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Post by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,574,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,495,000 after purchasing an additional 21,879 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Post by 10.7% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,773,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,582,000 after purchasing an additional 267,149 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Post by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,823,000 after purchasing an additional 27,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Post by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 668,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.