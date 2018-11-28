Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) Cut by Wedbush

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 26th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

AQST has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, CFO John T. Maxwell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Kendall bought 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $80,295.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,650 shares of company stock valued at $195,711.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

