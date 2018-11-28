Puregold Token (PGT) Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Puregold Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Puregold Token has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $1,256.00 worth of Puregold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Puregold Token has traded up 103.8% against the US dollar. One Puregold Token token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00006148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00023435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.50 or 0.02294730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00126214 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00198211 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.15 or 0.08766265 BTC.

Puregold Token Token Profile

Puregold Token’s launch date was January 4th, 2018. Puregold Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,474,389 tokens. Puregold Token’s official message board is blog.puregold.io . Puregold Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG . Puregold Token’s official website is puregold.io

Buying and Selling Puregold Token

Puregold Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and OEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Puregold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Puregold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Puregold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

