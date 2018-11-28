Pure Storage (PSTG) Trading Up 7.5%

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)’s share price was up 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.62 and last traded at $18.56. Approximately 3,977,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,321,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.16.

The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.76.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $372.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 14,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $377,361.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles H. Giancarlo sold 54,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $1,510,025.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,417 shares of company stock worth $5,116,580 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $476,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Pure Storage by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 25,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

