Public Storage (PSA) Holdings Boosted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 61.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Public Storage from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.54.

In related news, Director Gary E. Pruitt sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $1,016,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.54, for a total value of $21,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $208.61 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $180.48 and a 52 week high of $234.90. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 55.38%. The business had revenue of $706.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.20%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At June 30, 2018, we had interests in 2,402 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 160 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 228 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

