PSquared Asset Management AG Sells 4,373,534 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

PSquared Asset Management AG trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 383,270 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,373,534 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 19.3% of PSquared Asset Management AG’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. PSquared Asset Management AG’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $32,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,778,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784,630 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $85,737,000 after acquiring an additional 464,290 shares during the last quarter. Sensato Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $2,011,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.50. 59,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,134,431. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $69.72 and a 52-week high of $125.93.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 28.38%. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

