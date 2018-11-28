Provention Bio Inc (PRVB) Director Anthony Digiandomenico Purchases 10,000 Shares

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Director Anthony Digiandomenico bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. Provention Bio Inc has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Provention Bio stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Provention Bio at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

