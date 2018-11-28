Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network primarily in the United States. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proteostasis Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

PTI opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $201.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -3.25. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83 million. Proteostasis Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,307.84% and a negative return on equity of 104.17%. On average, analysts predict that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Proteostasis Therapeutics news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 40,000 shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 266,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,593.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 156.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 252.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 44,653 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 526.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 226,417 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class, which is in Phase II study.

