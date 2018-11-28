Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) Receives $125.68 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.68.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFPT. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $192,697.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,177.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $6,254,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,967.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,494,490 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT traded up $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.83. The stock had a trading volume of 361,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,499. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $75.92 and a 52 week high of $130.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.73. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $184.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

