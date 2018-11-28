Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) Position Raised by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Proofpoint by 181.1% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $6,254,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,074 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,967.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,620.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,020 shares of company stock worth $16,494,490 over the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PFPT traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.38. The stock had a trading volume of 151,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 1.42. Proofpoint Inc has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $130.27.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $184.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.69 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $134.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.05.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

