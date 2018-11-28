Profire Energy (PFIE) vs. Fujitsu General (FGELF) Head to Head Analysis

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) and Fujitsu General (OTCMKTS:FGELF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Profire Energy and Fujitsu General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profire Energy 14.29% 14.66% 13.38% Fujitsu General N/A N/A N/A

47.7% of Profire Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.7% of Profire Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Profire Energy and Fujitsu General’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profire Energy $38.29 million 2.55 $4.44 million $0.09 22.56 Fujitsu General $2.37 billion 0.74 $121.30 million $1.11 14.53

Fujitsu General has higher revenue and earnings than Profire Energy. Fujitsu General is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Profire Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profire Energy has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fujitsu General has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Profire Energy and Fujitsu General, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profire Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fujitsu General 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profire Energy currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.31%. Given Profire Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Profire Energy is more favorable than Fujitsu General.

Summary

Profire Energy beats Fujitsu General on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canada. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniters and nozzles. It also provides chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. Profire Energy, Inc. also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Ukraine, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. The company is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.

