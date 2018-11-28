Private Advisor Group LLC Has $324,000 Position in Global X Uranium ETF (URA)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,720 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URA. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the third quarter worth $156,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter worth $256,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter worth $386,000.

NYSEARCA:URA opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36.

