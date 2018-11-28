Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 8,886 Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 9.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 862,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after buying an additional 73,785 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the second quarter worth approximately $10,653,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.53.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.51 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

PBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price target on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Santander raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 8,886 Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/private-advisor-group-llc-buys-8886-shares-of-petroleo-brasil-adr-pbr.html.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR).

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.