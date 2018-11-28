Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 7,815 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (FHN)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,106,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,141,000 after purchasing an additional 306,921 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in First Horizon National by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 230,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its stake in First Horizon National by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 86,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Horizon National by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 896,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Horizon National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,819,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott M. Niswonger acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $788,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 640,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,387.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yousef A. Valine acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $48,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,693.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 68,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,980 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

FHN opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Horizon National Corp has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $20.86.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $441.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.62 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 9.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHN. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $20.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

