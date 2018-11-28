Printex (PRTX) Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges

Printex (CURRENCY:PRTX) traded up 35.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last week, Printex has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Printex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Printex has a total market capitalization of $60,161.00 and approximately $52.00 worth of Printex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Printex alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00074839 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Delizia (DELIZ) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Printex Coin Profile

Printex (CRYPTO:PRTX) is a coin. Printex’s total supply is 16,656,454 coins and its circulating supply is 16,485,358 coins. Printex’s official Twitter account is @Printex_Team . The official website for Printex is www.printex.tech

Printex Coin Trading

Printex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Printex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Printex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Printex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Printex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Printex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.