Premier Fund Managers Ltd Takes $3.85 Million Position in Intel Co. (INTC)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,130 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,000. Intel comprises 2.3% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,466,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,558,294,000 after acquiring an additional 559,856 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 319,209 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Intel by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 31,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 88,405 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 38,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,777,282 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $734,664,000 after acquiring an additional 133,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Intel to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $221.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/premier-fund-managers-ltd-takes-3-85-million-position-in-intel-co-intc.html.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.