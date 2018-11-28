PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (PRRFY) Receiving Neutral Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) have been trending neutral this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. PREMIER FOODS P/ADR earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

OTCMKTS:PRRFY traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. 1,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398. The firm has a market cap of $383.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.78. PREMIER FOODS P/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $2.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRRFY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PREMIER FOODS P/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of PREMIER FOODS P/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

There is no company description available for Premier Foods PLC.

