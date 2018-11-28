Praxair, Inc. (PX) Stake Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Praxair were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Praxair by 2.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Praxair during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Praxair by 139.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Praxair by 22.6% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Praxair by 414.8% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PX opened at $164.50 on Wednesday. Praxair, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.00 and a 52 week high of $169.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PX shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Praxair in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Praxair in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.82.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

