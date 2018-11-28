Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) Holdings Raised by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,363,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,010 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 3.77% of Potlatchdeltic worth $96,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 38,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 302.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 103,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 77,888 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 12.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after acquiring an additional 31,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 8.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12 month low of $33.09 and a 12 month high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $289.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Potlatchdeltic announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $3.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

PCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

