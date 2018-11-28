PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.85 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. PotCoin has a market cap of $2.85 million and $25,894.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.82 or 0.02863535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.28 or 0.04425718 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00810002 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.01495087 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00117919 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.13 or 0.01860047 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00457540 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000053 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000334 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 221,169,924 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.