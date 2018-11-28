Positive Media Coverage Likely to Impact Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Price

Headlines about Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Texas Instruments earned a coverage optimism score of 2.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Texas Instruments’ ranking:

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $96.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 71.96%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 20th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

In other news, Director Martin S. Craighead purchased 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.70 per share, for a total transaction of $999,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/positive-media-coverage-likely-to-impact-texas-instruments-txn-stock-price.html.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.