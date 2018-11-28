PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 244,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $13,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.93. The company had a trading volume of 850,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,762. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $74.94. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The company had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.90%.

MXIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.76.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP David Loftus sold 6,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $397,446.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Bergman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $234,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,602. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

