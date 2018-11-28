PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $15.37 Million Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,046 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $15,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,623,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,594,000 after buying an additional 54,881 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 595,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,349,000 after buying an additional 85,541 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,349,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,974,000 after buying an additional 134,338 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AMJ traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,278. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $30.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a $0.4501 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%.

