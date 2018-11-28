PlayAGS (AGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

AGS has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

NYSE AGS opened at $20.69 on Monday. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.34 million and a PE ratio of -10.66.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PlayAGS will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter valued at about $12,030,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS during the second quarter valued at about $12,247,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its position in PlayAGS by 21.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 908,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,591,000 after buying an additional 158,250 shares during the period.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

