Plantronics (PLT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $46.21

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.21 and last traded at $47.10, with a volume of 64648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.94.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.05). Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 20.46% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $483.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Plantronics Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

In other Plantronics news, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 4,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $281,020.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,960.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,820 shares of company stock valued at $286,736. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 21,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Plantronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plantronics by 10.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Plantronics by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,784,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,606,000 after purchasing an additional 152,066 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Plantronics by 104.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company's enterprise products include headsets optimized for unified communications and collaboration, other corded and cordless communication headsets, audio processors, and telephone systems; and consumer products comprise Bluetooth and corded products for mobile device applications, personal computers, and gaming headsets.

