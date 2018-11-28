Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) Holdings Cut by Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd

Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,800 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 19.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 16.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 78.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Roth Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $58.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $4,064,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Dorvin D. Lively sold 31,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $1,620,802.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,802.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 376,220 shares of company stock valued at $19,065,482. Corporate insiders own 16.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. Planet Fitness Inc has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $57.66.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $136.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

