Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Godaddy Inc (GDDY)

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Godaddy in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Olson now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Godaddy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Godaddy had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $679.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price objective on Godaddy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a report on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Godaddy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.87.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. Godaddy has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 196.75, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Godaddy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,874,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Godaddy by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,965,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,899 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Godaddy by 1,389.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,526,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Godaddy by 9.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,154,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,294,000 after purchasing an additional 364,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Godaddy by 20.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,549,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,578,000 after purchasing an additional 611,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 45,000 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $3,612,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,432.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Aldrich sold 25,000 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $2,076,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,368,623.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,431 shares of company stock worth $8,535,857 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

