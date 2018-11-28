Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Expected to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Rashid now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.07. B. Riley also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2019 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.76 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PXD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Ifs Securities raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.19.

NYSE:PXD opened at $147.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $140.54 and a one year high of $213.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $456,000. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 112,130 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 588.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

