Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $4.50 Per Share

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Ridzon now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s FY2019 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised Pinnacle West Capital to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $89.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $73.41 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.04.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.05. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.1% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 19.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 38.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 17.0% in the third quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Donald E. Brandt sold 15,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $1,406,454.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 77,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,848,892.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.82%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

