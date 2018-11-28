Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,054,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $404,181,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on KKR & Co Inc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.87.

NYSE KKR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 22,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,053. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

