Pinduoduo (PDD) Trading Up 5.8%

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) was up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.54 and last traded at $22.45. Approximately 5,670,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 6,994,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.90 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pinduoduo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $491.03 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,554,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,659,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,173,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,991,000. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

