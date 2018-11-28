Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 14,611 Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,611 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 340.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,302.5% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 35,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,910,365.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,484,870.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $430,199.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,317 over the last 90 days. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NYSE:CHH opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. Choice Hotels International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.06 and a fifty-two week high of $85.35.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.69 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

